Woman travels to Southern Nevada to organize Veterans Day ceremony

BOULDER CITY, Nev. (KLAS) — A special ceremony honored the veterans we’ve loved and lost Wednesday. 8 News Now spoke with the woman who traveled from Michigan to Southern Nevada to organize the event.

“I’ve started a great thing to honor veterans,” organizer Dawn Kramer said. “And I feel like a very proud mom right now to see all these people out here.”

With each carefully placed flag and powerful salute, Kramer and others in Boulder City paid their respects to those who served our country.

The idea for the touching tribute first formed in 2019, when Kramer came to visit her late father’s grave on Veterans Day and discovered nothing was done to honor those we’ve lost.

“Last year when I was here there wasn’t anyone here and there were no flags,” Kramer explained. “And now I look around and I see a bunch of Marine (Corps) Flags, I see our American Flags.”

She then made it her mission to work with local organizations like Southern Nevada Patriot Guard Riders, to give these patriots the recognition they deserve.

“These are our veterans,” Southern Nevada Patriot Guard Riders Assistant State Captain and US Coast Guard Chief Warrant Officer Tim Tefft said. “Veterans Day is for them, we want to make sure they are honored.”

Kramer and those she’s worked with hope these efforts will act as a symbol of their gratitude for many years to come.

“I’m respecting each and every one of these men,” Kramer said. “And we’ve had so much outpouring from the community.”

“Thank you for going through everything you went through for all of us,” Kramer concluded, speaking to veterans both living and passed on. “With all my heart I thank you.”

Kramer and Southern Nevada Patriot Guard Riders worked together to place 1440 American Flags at graves at Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery Wednesday.

They hope to place flags at every single gravesite next Veterans Day. This will add up to around 39,000 sites.