LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas woman is facing DUI and other charges after telling a police officer she took sleeping pills before a crash that resulted in a man being pinned between two vehicles, according to the arrest report.

Serena Mueller was arrested following the crash on Tropicana Avenue near Maryland Parkway on Tuesday, May 17, around 11:36 p.m.

Police said Mueller crashed into Ford F-150 and Toyota Corolla which had already been involved in a minor crash. The driver of the Corolla, a 55-year-old man, was examining the damage and standing between the truck and his Toyota when Mueller’s car entered the scene.

According to the report, Mueller, “failed to decrease speed and use due care and crashed into the rear of the Ford.” The force of the impact caused the truck to lurch forward pinning the man between the truck and his vehicle.

A Sunrise Hospital trauma doctor told police the victim suffered extensive life-threatening injuries and might need both legs amputated. He also had a fractured pelvis, lacerated liver, blood in his lungs, and injuries to his arms.

During an interview with police, Mueller said “she takes all kinds of medication and told him to mind his own business,” the report said. The officer said Mueller showed signs of impairment. While receiving medical treatment at UMC, two court-ordered blood samples were taken for evidence.

Police said a nationwide DMV check showed Mueller was driving on a suspended license and expired registration out of Nebraska.

Mueller is facing charges of DUI resulting in substantial bodily injury, failure to decrease speed and use due care, driving with a non-valid driver’s license, and failure to change address on registration within 30 days, and having a non-Nevada license while being a resident.

Mueller is due to appear in court on May 23 at 8 a.m.