Woman told police she attempted to ‘pistol whip’ man but gun went off killing him, report said

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A woman is facing a charge of 1 count of open murder in the shooting death of a man in a Henderson neighborhood on Monday.

Lucretia Ann Marie Smith was taken into custody on Tuesday by Henderson police and is accused of shooting and killing Mario Hunt during a fight on Chelsea Drive near Sunset Road and Arroyo Grande Boulevard about 24 hours earlier.

According to her arrest report, witnesses told police, Smith and Hunt got into a verbal argument inside a home and were asked to leave. Once they went outside, the fight became physical with both hitting each other.

The report said police obtained video surveillance from nearby residences that showed the fight and showed witnesses pulled the two apart. Hunt began walking south but Smith got into her SUV and chased after him. She confronted him and hit him in the head with a handgun. The firearm discharged striking Hunt in the forehead and he fell to the ground.

Police took Smith into custody on Tuesday during a traffic stop near the Meadows Mall. The report also stated police found a 9mm handgun hidden between two mattresses in a room where Smith had been staying.

During an interview with police, the arrest report said she admitted to being at the location of the shooting and having a gun with her. She told them the gun discharged when she was attempting to “pistol whip” Hunt.