Woman to send 100,000 holiday cards to troops

HOLLIS, N.H. (CNN) — A New Hampshire woman is already in her holiday workshop, but one different from most. Once you wind your way through the stacks and sacks, boxes and bins, along the trail of bails of mail you’ll find Laura.

16 years ago, she enlisted her family in sending holiday greetings to troops. Two years ago, she set a goal of 5,000 cards for everyone on board in an aircraft carrier. She received triple that amount, so she formed the non-profit, “Holiday Cards 4 Our Military NH Challenge” to help with postage.

Laura asked students across the state to sign on. Sure enough, it worked, and 50,000 cards went out last year. This year, the challenge reached every state.

So far, 30 states and Canada have sent in more than 100,000 cards. All of the holiday spirit ships out in one week!