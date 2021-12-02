Woman threatens to “shoot some white people” before arrest

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Police arrested a 33-year-old woman Wednesday after a caller said she threatened to take her gun and “shoot some white people.”

When police arrived at the 2500 block of Bulloch they saw an apartment with what appeared to a rifle with a scope in a window.

After securing the surrounding area, officers called everyone out of the suspected apartment and arrested Candace Shante Williams.

During a search of the apartment police found what looked like a real rifle, it turned out to be a plastic air soft rifle with a scope.

Williams is being held on 5 counts of assault with a deadly weapon.