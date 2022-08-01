NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KLAS)– A woman who was swept away by flood waters was rescued in a wash in North Las Vegas, police said.

The rescue was made on July 28, after reports came in of a woman who was being carried away by flood waters near Craig Ranch Park, police said Monday.

Members of the Clark County Fire Department, as well as North Las Vegas police officers, located the woman hanging on to a support post nearly two miles away in a wash under Losee Road, while heavy currents flowed around her.

The woman was tossed a rope by rescue personnel and pulled to safety.

Heavy rain led to parts of the Las Vegas Valley to flood, prompting washes and channels to fill with water.