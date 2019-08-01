Woman, survived 1 October, Gilroy festival shootings

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Among the survivors of an attack in Gilroy, California over the weekend was a woman too familiar with mass shootings — a survivor of 1 October.

“I was finally letting my guard down. We were about to exit and then we hear, I hear the noise,” said Alicia Olive, 1 October/Gilroy shooting survivor. “I can’t believe this is happening again.”

She says it took nearly two years to feel safe in public spaces after surviving the Las Vegas Strip shooting that claimed 58 lives. Then, while enjoying time with friends at the garlic festival in Gilroy on Sunday, a 19-year-old gunman opened fire killing three people and injuring more than a dozen.

.