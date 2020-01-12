Woman suffers serious injuries in hit-and-run crash in northeast valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro is looking for the driver of a Nissan Titan truck that was involved in a hit-and-run crash in the northeast valley. Police say a 34-year-old woman suffered serious injuries in the vehicle versus pickup truck crash.

It happened at the intersection of Lake Mead Boulevard and Los Feliz Street around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Metro’s investigation shows that a Nissan Altima was traveling southbound on Los Feliz Street and had a posted stop sign at the intersection. The Altima then entered the intersection at Lake Mead Boulevard.

Officials say a 2007 Nissan Titan pickup truck was traveling westbound on Lake Mead Boulevard and entered the intersection. The Altima failed to yield the right of way at the stop sign, and the front of the Titan struck the left side of the Altima.

During the collision, the Titan left the roadway and struck an electrical box belonging to NV Energy, affecting the power in the surrounding area.

The driver of the Altima was transported to UMC with serious injuries and officials suspect she was impaired.

The driver of the Titan fled the scene without checking on injuries, contacting police, or exchanging any information with the other involved driver.

The driver of the Nissan Titan involved in the collision or anyone with information is urged to call Metro’s Collision Investigation Section at (702) 828­-3786 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) ­385-­5555.