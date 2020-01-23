Woman struck, killed by RTC bus

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A woman was killed in downtown Las Vegas when she was struck by a Regional Transportation Commission bus late Wednesday night.

The woman was hit at Bonneville Avenue and South Main Street, near the RTC’s downtown transit center, around 11:45 p.m. She was transported to University Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

The bus was headed southbound on Main Street and turning left onto Bonneville Avenue when the woman was struck.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office will release the woman’s name once relatives have been notified.