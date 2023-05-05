LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A woman is dead after she was struck by a car on Summerlin Parkway late Thursday evening.

According to Nevada State Police, the crash was reported around 11:05 p.m. in the westbound lanes of Summerlin Pkwy. west of Anasazi Drive. Sgt. Jason Buratczuk said the woman was struck by a driver in a Toyota Camry. He added that speed and impairment did not appear to be factors in the crash.

The driver did cooperate with the police. The crash remains under investigation.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman’s identity will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office.