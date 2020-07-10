Woman struck, killed by car at Lamb Blvd., Tonopah Ave.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 35-year-old woman is dead after being struck by a car Thursday night as she attempted to cross N. Lamb Boulevard near E. Tonopah Avenue.

According to Las Vegas police, the woman was crossing just north of the intersection when she was struck by a 29-year-old driver in a Hyundai Santa Fe. She was transported to University Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

Police said the driver stayed on the scene and was not impaired. The crash is under investigation.

This is the 48th traffic-related fatality in Metro police department’s jurisdiction for 2020.