Woman struck, killed after attempting to cross Las Vegas Blvd in an electronic mobility scooter

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Metro police are investigating a deadly crash near Las Vegas Blvd. and Agate Avenue Sunday evening.

Police received a call for reports of a collision involving a vehicle and a woman who was attempting to cross Las Vegas Blvd. in an electronic mobility scooter shortly after 5:30 p.m.

The woman was transported to an area hospital but later died.

Impairment is not suspected at this time.

The Las Vegas Blvd is closed northbound and southbound at Agate Avenue while the investigation is completed.

Officials warn drivers to avoid the area.

This collision is being investigated by the LVMPD Collision Investigation Section.

This is a developing story. Check back later for an update.