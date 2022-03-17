LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A woman suffered critical injuries when she was struck by a car as she attempted to cross Grand Canyon Drive Thursday morning.

The crash was reported at 7:22 a.m. and happened near Gilcrease Avenue.

According to Metro police, the 40-year-old woman was in a marked crosswalk when she was hit by a female driver in a Lexus.

Police said the driver failed to stop for the pedestrian and the crash remains under investigation. The 50-year-old driver did not show any signs of impairment, police said.

The injured woman was taken to University Medical Center’s Trauma Unit.