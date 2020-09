LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 39-year-old woman struck by a car in March has died as a result of her injuries.

Christina Hend was struck by a car on the evening of March 11 as she attempted to cross Eastern Avenue near E. Rochelle Avenue. Police said Hend was not using a crosswalk and was suspected of being impaired at the time of the crash due to evidence found at the scene.

She is the 68th traffic-related fatality for 2020 in Metro’s jurisdiction. The crash remains under investigation.