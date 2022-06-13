LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 27-year-old woman was critically injured when she was struck by a car Sunday night and police suspect the driver may have been impaired.

According to Metro police, the crash happened around 8:25 p.m. on Fort Apache Road, south of Sunset Road when the pedestrian crossed outside of a crosswalk.

Police said the left front of a Chrysler Sebring, driven by a 31-year-old woman, struck the pedestrian. The woman was taken to UMC with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Chrysler stayed at the scene of the crash. Police said they are awaiting an analysis of blood samples to determine if the driver was impaired.