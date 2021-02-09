Woman strikes sleeping boyfriend with hammer because he left TV on

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 74-year-old Bullhead city woman is facing domestic violence charges after allegedly attacking her boyfriend when he was sleeping.

According to Bullhead City Police, Marilyn Ann Kepler struck her 74-year-old boyfriend in the head Monday with a hammer for leaving the TV on overnight which kept her awake.

The man told police he was able to convince Kepler to drive him to a hospital for treatment but she drove past the hospital and pulled a gun on him. The victim said he wrestled the gun from Keppler and got out of the vehicle. Another driver took him to the hospital.

Kepler was taken into custody for aggravated assault per domestic violence and booked into Mohave County Jail in Kingman, Arizona.



