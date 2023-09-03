LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A woman was arrested over the weekend for allegedly stabbing her boyfriend in the central valley, police said.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department received a report around 4:06 p.m. on Sept. 2 of an injured person in the 2900 block of Black Forest Drive. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from an apparent stab wound, according to a release from LVMPD.

Medical personnel took him to UMC where he was confirmed dead.

According to an investigation by the LVMPD Homicide Section, the man was involved in an argument with his girlfriend, Danelle Mask, 46, before she stabbed him. Mask was arrested and booked into the Clark County Detention Center for open murder with a deadly weapon.

The identification of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released

by the Clark County Coroner’s office.