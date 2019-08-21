Woman stabbed, suspect arrested in southeast valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A domestic disturbance led to a stabbing that left one woman injured.

Metro Police responded to reports of a violent domestic disturbance before 9 p.m. on the 5300 block of Austin John Court, near the Cannery Casino. While investigating, officers found a female who had been stabbed multiple times.

The male suspect left the area shortly after officers arrived and the victim was transported to an area hospital. The female is stable, according to investigators.

Officers located and arrested the suspect a short time later.

8 News Now will have updates on this developing story.