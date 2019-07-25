Woman stabbed, killed at park, police arrest suspect

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police investigated a stabbing death of a 30-year-old woman Thursday afternoon in a park on West Flamingo Road near Jones Boulevard.

Metro police received the call to West Flamingo Park around 2:17 p.m. (KLAS-TV)

According to Metro police, they received a call regarding a possible overdose in a bathroom around 2:17 p.m. When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered the woman was suffering from stab wounds.

When police arrived on scene, they tried to revive her, but she was pronounced dead. According to officers, the homeless woman was in an altercation with another woman in the bathroom, and that is where she was stabbed multiple times.

Metro briefing on stabbing at park: Posted by 8 News Now on Thursday, July 25, 2019

Metro Police were able to locate the suspect and arrest her.

The victim’s identify will be released later by the Clark County Coroner’s office.

“It’s a shame from what I heard,” said Joe Blake, resident. “I heard someone got murdered there; it brings tears to my eyes. I really don’t like what’s going on. I hope everything gets better.”

People were advised to avoid West Flamingo Park during the investigation. The park was closed for hours.