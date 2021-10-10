Woman stabbed in the face during a barricade situation

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— Metro police are investigating a stabbing that led to a barricade situation Sunday evening.

The call came in at approximately 3:56 p.m. for a stabbing at Boulevard Inn which is near Las Vegas Blvd. and Washington Avenue.

According to police, the officers responded to the “Boulevard Inn” due to reports of an adult female in the parking lot suffering from stab wounds to her facial area.

The female alleged that an adult male stabbed her and is barricaded inside one of the rooms.

Officers attempted to contact the suspect; however, he is refusing our attempts to peacefully de-escalate the situation and surrender.

The suspect was taken into custody by SWAT without incident.

The female victim is expected to be okay.

Washington and Las Vegas Blvd are closed in all directions for several hours while police were investigating. The roads have since reopened.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.