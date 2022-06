LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are investigating the shooting of a woman Tuesday morning on the east side of the Las Vegas valley.

According to Metro police, the call about the shooting came from a resident around 8:43 a.m. after the gunshot victim showed up at a resident’s location which was in the 4700 block of El Escorial Drive near Mountain Vista Street and Flamingo Road.

The woman was transported to Sunrise Hospital. Her condition is not known at this time.