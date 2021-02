LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police are investigating a deadly shooting near E. Lake Mead and Los Feliz Street.

According to officers, a woman was found shot at an apartment complex located at 7055 E. Lake Mead. She was pronounced dead by medical personnel, police said.

Metro Homicide Detectives are investigating. No other details were released.

