LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are investigating a shooting in a southwest valley neighborhood Monday morning that left a woman dead.

According to Las Vegas Metropolitan police, the shooting was reported around 9:07 a.m. near the 9800 block of Venus Lake Court, near S. Fort Apache Road and W. Mountains Edge Way.

The woman was transported to University Medical Trauma where she was pronounced dead, police said.

There is an ongoing investigation. Please check back for updates.