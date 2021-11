Metro police investigate a deadly shooting at an apartment complex on Sahara Avenue near Nellis Boulevard. (KLAS-TV)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A woman was shot and killed during a fight at an apartment complex on the east side of the Las Vegas valley early Monday morning.

The shooting was reported at 1:39 a.m. and occurred at an apartment in the 5100 block of Sahara Avenue, east of Nellis Boulevard.

According to Metro police Lt. Jason Johansson, the woman who was killed is in her 20s and police believe the shooting was the result of a domestic fight.

Johansson said the suspect left the scene and remains outstanding.