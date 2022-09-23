LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police found a man and woman dead in a home Thursday in a southwest Las Vegas valley neighborhood.

According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, an investigation indicates the two died in a murder-suicide. Police received a call around 12:43 p.m. and responded to the home in the 5700 block of Chisolm Trail near Jones Boulevard and Hacienda Avenue and found two people suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police said the married couple was elderly and evidence at the scene showed that the woman shot the man before taking her own life. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

The identities of the man and woman will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s office.