LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A woman was shot during a robbery in the northeast Las Vegas valley, according to police.

On Thursday just before 4:40 p.m., police said that a woman was robbed near the area of Nellis Boulevard and Stewart Avenue. The woman was shot and taken to a local hospital.

The description of the suspect is unknown at this time and police are still trying to find the exact location of where the shooting occurred.

This is an ongoing investigation, check back for updates.