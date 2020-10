LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One woman was taken to the hospital following a shooting in Summerlin Sunday evening. Metro Police say it happened in the 8000 block of West Charleston Boulevard near Durango Drive.

When police arrived at the scene, they found one woman suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to UMC Trauma and is believed to have non-life threatening injuries.

Metro detectives are on the scene investigating. They ask that the public avoid the area.