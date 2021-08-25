Woman sentenced to 2 years in prison for tax fraud that cost IRS more than $500K

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 43-year-old Las Vegas woman was sentenced Wednesday to two years in prison for filing fraudulent tax returns for her clients over the past five years.

Martha L. Williams pleaded guilty in January of 2020 to charges of aiding and assisting in the preparation and filing of a false tax return.

The Internal Revenue Service said the fraud caused a total tax loss of $529,782.

U.S. District Judge Larry R. Hicks sentenced Williams to one year of supervised release and ordered Williams to pay $529,782 in restitution to the IRS.

According to court documents, Williams owned and operated MJW and Associates (formerly known as Across the Board Management Company), a tax preparation business in Las Vegas. Between 2009 and 2014, Williams prepared more than 1,000 tax returns on behalf of her clients. She admitted to preparing 750 false tax returns that inflated the clients’ refunds by claiming fictitious deductions related to businesses that did not actually exist.

To make these businesses appear legitimate, Williams used the IRS website to apply for and receive Employer Identification Numbers for fictitious businesses.

Acting U.S. Attorney Christopher Chiou for the District of Nevada and Special Agent in Charge C. Darren Lian for the IRS-Criminal Investigation made the announcement.

The case was investigated by the IRS-Criminal Investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jared Grimmer prosecuted the case.

You can report a tax return preparer for misconduct or improper tax preparation practices associated with your individual tax return by visiting the IRS website at https://www.irs.gov/tax-professionals/make-a-complaint-about-a-tax-return-preparer.