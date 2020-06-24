Woman sentenced in Medicaid fraud case

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A woman who was false billing for Medicaid was sentenced and ordered to pay restitution in the case.

Brandy Williams, 34, was sentenced from 12 to 36 months in prison but the sentence was suspended and she was placed on probation for five years for the felony offense of submitting false claims. She was also ordered to pay $100,000 restitution.

According to the Nevada Attorney General’s Office, the fraud was discovered after an allegation was made during another fraud investigation that Busy Bee Behavioral Health, owned by Williams, was not providing services to Medicaid patients.

“Fraudulently billing for services that were never provided is calculated theft from a government program designed to help Nevadans get access to necessary and affordable health care,” said AG Ford. “In our mission to protect the health and safety of Nevadans, we will continue to hold provider businesses that commit fraud accountable. This sentence will recover what has been stolen from Nevada’s taxpayers.”