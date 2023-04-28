LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Visitors at Zion National Park alerted officials after spotting a woman in a river in need of immediate help on Friday.

It happened on April 28, shortly before 1:30 p.m. along the Virgin River near Birch Creek, according to park officials.

The 25-year-old woman from Canada who was in need of help was found holding onto a log in the river and calling for help.

The National Park Service and Washington County Sheriff’s Office were conducting a joint swift water rescue training exercise near the Temple of Sinawava in Zion when the ranger made the report. Responders left their exercise and repositioned to attempt a rescue.

The team was successful in locating the woman in need and pulling them out of the river.

When the woman was pulled the safety they were not responsive to rescue crews and did not have a pulse.

A medical team then made CPR attempts on the woman until a pulse was located.

The woman was then taken by air flight to a nearby hospital.

National Park Service authorities later learned the woman had entered the water near the Grotto and was not able to get out on her own.