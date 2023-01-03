LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The woman accused of being drunk, hitting and killing two tourists, and then fleeing the scene told police the pedestrians came out of nowhere and she “freaked out” and drove home after the crash, according to her arrest report.

Deadly hit-and-run crash on 4th and Fremont. (KLAS)

Mykael Terrell, 28, denied using marijuana or drinking any alcohol but the arrest report said police could smell alcohol on her breath and she had bloodshot, watery eyes at the time of her arrest. Terrell told police she was on her way home from work. There were two blood draws done on Terrell but those results are still pending.

Terrell is accused of speeding in her SUV on 4th Street and hitting two pedestrians at Fremont Street who were in a crosswalk but walking while the “Do Not Walk” signal was on.

William, 44, died at the scene, and his wife, Kristie Baxter, 51, died at the hospital. The couple was visiting from New Mexico when they were struck on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2021. Kristie leaves behind three children.

Metro’s Fusion Watch unit advised officers the crash was captured on video and were able to give police a description of Terrell’s vehicle and license plate number which led officers to Terrell’s home which was less than three miles from the scene of the crash, the report stated.

Police said there was obvious damage on the front of Terrell’s SUV and the front window. Officers said initially Terrell would not come out of her apartment until they started bull horning the apartment. When she left the apartment, she was placed under arrest.

Terrell is facing charges of felony DUI resulting in death, reckless driving, and leaving the scene of a crash.

She is currently out on bail but is not allowed to drive and is on electronic monitoring per the judge’s order.