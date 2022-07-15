LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas woman who opened a bakery during the pandemic has a recipe to help others succeed in a tough economy.

Jill Shlesinger, who owns the Starburst Parlor, a keto bakery, won the 2021 Women of Distinction Award. The award not only honors women in 13 different categories but also provides grant opportunities that can be a lifeline to help businesses expand.

Starburst Parlor bakery makes keto items. (KLAS)

Aside from the money, Shlesinger said she learned the importance of networking with other women who owned businesses so they could collaborate and share their experiences.

She is encouraging people to nominate women who own businesses for the award this year. The National Association of Women Business Owners Southern Nevada chapter is now accepting applications for the 2022 awards. The winners will be announced on Oct. 25 at a luncheon. The goal this year is to deliver more than $10,000 in grants to help women grow their businesses or non-profits.

You can get more information at this link. Nominations are due by Aug. 15, 2022.