Woman runs over dog and crashes into own home, impairment suspected

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A family’s dog died Friday afternoon after the family’s mother ran it over in her vehicle. It happened in the 8900 block of Embroidery Avenue just before 1 p.m.

Police say the female driver crashed into her own home and also ran over her dog. She was arrested, and police say impairment was suspected.

8 News Now received a tip from a viewer who also said the woman’s children were in the vehicle with her. The driver was arrested, but police did not say what the charges were.

The call was originally for an accident with injuries, but police say no one was transported to the hospital.