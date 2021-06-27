Woman rescued from house fire near Lake Mead, MLK boulevards

NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KLAS) — A woman is in the hospital after being rescued from a house fire late Saturday night.

North Las Vegas firefighters responded to the fire around 11:30 p.m. near Lake Mead and M.L.K. boulevards.

Firefighters arrived on scene and rescued the victim. She was transported to UMC in unknown condition.

Two Las Vegas Metropolitan police officers received minor injuries while trying to rescue the woman, according to the The North Las Vegas Fire Department.

Officials are investigating the cause of the fire.