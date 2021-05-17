Woman recounts terrifying moment truck crashed into her apartment

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Francine McHugh has been a resident of Sunrise Gardens senior living near Valley View and Sahara for three years. This past Saturday, she almost lost her life when a white pick-up truck rammed into her apartment.

“I was sitting at the table, per usual. What made me move, I do not know,” McHugh shared. “By the time I reached the doorknob, the big boom went, and everything came at me.”

Before the incident, the driver of the truck allegedly hit a man that was crossing the street. Metro describes it as an attempted homicide. The driver then sped off, landing right into McHugh’s living room.

“I’ve never seen so much glass in my life, and it was so scary,” she recounted. “I was trapped, and I could not get out. I couldn’t move, and I don’t walk.”

Luckily, McHugh made it to the door and squeezed herself out. Her neighbor, Nancy Vasquez, recalls hearing a loud noise, followed by screaming.

“‘I heard a big crash and a bunch of glass that went. I said, ‘oh crap,’” Vasquez told 8 News Now. “I thought the neighbor upstairs had fallen out of the bathtub.”

McHugh says she thought the truck was going to blow up, as she screamed for help and for her dog, Toto. Fortunately, Toto was later found outside, unharmed.

The two people in the truck were detained and taken into custody. We know it was a man and a woman, but the charges they are facing are still unclear.

As for McHugh, she has the support of her neighbors, all the way through.

“I was thankful she got out okay because, I don’t know, God must of been on her side that night, and the angels were there, ” said Vasquez.