Woman, man arrested in stabbing, robbery of rideshare driver

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County Detention Center records confirm two people have been arrested in the stabbing and robbery of a rideshare driver.

Chantilly Farmer, 47, and Devonte Roberson, 24, were arrested Thursday and face numerous charges.

Kidnapping

Robbery with use of deadly weapon

Battery with use of deadly weapon (Farmer is not facing this charge)

Grand Larceny

Conspiracy to commit kidnapping

Conspiracy to commit robbery

Conspiracy to commit grand larceny

According to Metro Police, the two called for a ride from Henderson to Mesquite after midnight, early Thursday morning, and when the car was near Love’s Travel Stop at U.S. 93 and I-15, north of Las Vegas, the customers beat and stabbed the driver before stealing the car.