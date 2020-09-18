Woman, man arrested in stabbing, robbery of rideshare driver

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County Detention Center records confirm two people have been arrested in the stabbing and robbery of a rideshare driver.

Chantilly Farmer, 47, and Devonte Roberson, 24, were arrested Thursday and face numerous charges.

  • Kidnapping
  • Robbery with use of deadly weapon
  • Battery with use of deadly weapon (Farmer is not facing this charge)
  • Grand Larceny
  • Conspiracy to commit kidnapping
  • Conspiracy to commit robbery
  • Conspiracy to commit grand larceny

According to Metro Police, the two called for a ride from Henderson to Mesquite after midnight, early Thursday morning, and when the car was near Love’s Travel Stop at U.S. 93 and I-15, north of Las Vegas, the customers beat and stabbed the driver before stealing the car.

