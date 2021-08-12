Woman loses daughter to COVID-19, son now fighting illness

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A local woman’s desperate plea and a message to the public, to consider getting the COVID vaccine, after recently losing her daughter to the illness.

Now her son is fighting for his life.

Jaime Patrick recalls one of the last conversations she had with her daughter Brandi, less than a month ago.

“She said mom if I don’t make it I want you to know I love you, you are the best mom I couldn’t have asked for anyone better.”

Patrick tells 8 News Now, her daughter didn’t get the vaccine because she was afraid of the side effects.

However, once diagnosed with COVID in July her condition quickly deteriorated.



“She was so bad they put her in ICU right away,” Patrick added.

Texts sent to her mom from the hospital, say,” I can’t breathe.”

Patrick says doctors did everything they could, but as Brandi was being intubated, she went into cardiac arrest.

“When they do CPR they break bones and you can hear them crushing in her chest and they worked hard,” recalled Patrick.

In the midst of it all, her son Dustin, also not vaccinated was admitted to the hospital with COVID and is now in the ICU.

“I haven’t even had a chance to grieve her because I am so worried about Dustin, he is minute by minute critical,” she said.

Patrick adds, that she did get vaccinated and firmly believes it saved her life.



Now she says her son has second thoughts.

“He said once I get out I’m going to tell all my friends to go get the shot don’t be fooling around.”

As Dustin fights to live, Patrick says she is doing what she can to be nearby.

“Between 12 a.m. and 6 a.m. I am sleeping in the parking lot, in case I get that call but I don’t want that call but I am afraid I am going to,” she said.

Patrick also says she leaves her son texts messages even though he can’t see them right now.

“He will have a book to read when he comes home,” she said.

Patrick says she doesn’t want any other family to go through the same heartache which is why she hopes this story will help push more people to get vaccinated.

Doctors tell Patrick if her son Dustin pulls through there is a good chance he will need to get a lung transplant.

The family has set up a Go fund me page to help with the medical bills, for more information click here.