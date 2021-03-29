Woman last seen Jan. 23 in Mesquite remains missing

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 20-year-old woman reported missing in January has yet to be found, and a flier continues to circulate on websites.

Marcelina Amado Salgado was reported missing since Jan. 23, according to information on file with Mesquite Police Department.

Salgado is described as Hispanic, 5-foot-2, 110 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen in Mesquite. She is originally from Puebla, Mexico.

Police are looking for a red or burgundy 2018 Nissan Rogue with Utah plates 1D0MG.

The flier has been posted on some Spanish language Facebook pages, including the page for the Mexican Consulate in Las Vegas.

If you have information regarding Salgado, contact Detective McOmie of the Mesquite Police Department at 702-346-5262, ext. 6161. The case number is 210225-15.s