A woman is dead after a fatal crash near Flamingo Road and Mountain Vista Street. (RTC)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A woman was hit and killed while crossing the street in the southeast Las Vegas valley.

It happened shortly after 7:30 p.m. in the area of Flamingo Road and Mountain Vista Street on Monday.

Police told 8 News Now the woman was crossing outside of a marked crosswalk when she was hit.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital where she later died.

Flamingo Road is closed in both directions between Mountain Vista and Gibraltar streets. Drivers are advised to seek other routes.