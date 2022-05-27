LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 29-year-old woman after a crash involving two motorcycles in downtown Las Vegas on Thursday night.

The crash was reported around 9:30 p.m. on E. Stewart Avenue at 16th Street, east of Maryland Parkway.

According to Meto police, the two motorcyclists failed to negotiate the curve in the roadway and left the roadway. Both motorcyclists struck trees.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The other motorcyclist, a 35-year-old man, was transported to University Medical Center’s Trauma Center with moderate injuries.

The collision remains under investigation.

This is the 59th traffic-related death in Metro’s jurisdiction this year.