Woman killed, two injured in shooting after domestic dispute in Henderson

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Henderson woman is dead and two men are in stable condition after a shooting Monday night near Wigwam and Green Valley parkways.

Henderson police said the woman, 48, was shot in the face. She was taken to Sunrise Hospital with the two other shooting victims, both 21-year old males with gunshot wounds to the torso. Both men are both expected to survive.

The three shooting victims apparently got in the middle of a domestic dispute between a man and his wife, according to police.

Henderson police said woman called at about 7:30 p.m. Monday and said her husband had just shot two people at a home in the 90 block of Huntfield Drive. Officers responded and found the shooting victims.

A preliminary investigation indicated the caller’s husband, identified as Andre Andrews, 39, had fled the scene following an altercation with his 37-year-old wife. The wife contacted friends for help, and they were there when Andrews returned to the home.

Police said Andrews shot the woman in the face and then a fight started with the two men, who tried to get the weapon away from him. The two men were shot during the struggle.

Andrews was also taken to the hospital with head injuries received in the struggle.

Andrews, who remains hospitalized, was booked on one cound of open murder with a deadly weapon, two counts of attempted murder with a deadly weapon and one count of domestic battery.

The name of the woman who was killed will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office pending notification of next of kin.

The investigation remains open, and Henderson police said no further details will be released at this time.

It’s the city’s seventh homicide of 2021.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to call the Henderson Police Department at 702-267-4911, 3-1-1, or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or visit Crime Stoppers website. Tips directly leading to a felony arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.