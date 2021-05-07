Woman killed near Tropicana and Las Vegas Boulevard; Metro’s still searching for the suspect

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police are investigating a homicide in Las Vegas just east of the Strip. According to Metro, at around 2:40 p.m., police were called to the 100 block of E. Tropicana Avenue about a woman who was suffering from injuries.

Metro Police arrived at the scene, which was a bit chaotic, and found the woman had died from injuries.

Police are trying to locate the suspect and believe he may be in one of the hotel room. No other details were released.

Metro Homicide was called to the scene to investigate the woman’s death.