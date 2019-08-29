Police: Woman killed in random sledgehammer attack

LAS VEGAS (KLAS-TV) – A woman was killed Thursday morning with a sledgehammer in what police are calling a random attack. Police did arrest a suspect.

Metro Police were called to the 1000 block of N. Rancho, near Washington Ave, just after 5 a.m. According to Lt. Rey Spencer, a woman who was alone in a laundromat called 911 to say there was a man outside with a sledgehammer.

“She is then heard screaming on the phone and the line disconnects. We were unable to get an address but we were able to track the phone via 911 and dispatch officers immediately. Those officers who arrived on scene found the female laying in front of the business deceased.”

Officers canvassed the area and found a man about a quarter-mile away with a sledgehammer and blood on him. The man was taken into custody.

Police say the woman was the only person in the laundromat. There were no employees inside the business.

“The laundromat had opened about 4:30 in the morning so we believe she had just arrived and was doing laundry inside the business,” Spencer said. “This is definitely a disturbing crime. We have a victim who was bludgeoned with a sledgehammer.

Spencer said police have not witnesses and have not identified the woman.