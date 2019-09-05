Woman killed in sledgehammer attack identified

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The woman who died after being beaten with a sledgehammer has been identified as 72-year-old Diana Langlume of Las Vegas. According to the Clark County Coroner’s Office, Langlume died from blunt force trauma to her head and neck.

Langlume was doing her laundry at a laundromat on N. Rancho Drive near Washington Avenue on Aug. 29 around 5 a.m. when she was attacked and killed. She had called police to report a man outside the business with a sledgehammer. The 911 operator heard Lanlume scream and the phone went dead.

Clinton Taylor, 36, has been arrested and is facing charges in Langlume’s death. He was found near the scene carrying a sledgehammer and had blood on him, according to Metro Police.

When Taylor was arrested, he told police he had “smashed” a couple of faces before he was arrested. Police did not find any other victims. According to the arrest report, Taylor has a history of violent tendencies and threats to batter with weapons. He was arrested in 2018 for attempting to batter a person with a shovel.