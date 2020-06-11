Woman killed in single-vehicle rollover crash on US 95 near Lee Canyon

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One person died Monday night in a single-vehicle rollover crash on U.S. 95. According to Nevada Highway Patrol, the fatal rollover crash happened on U.S.95 near Lee Canyon around 10:49 p.m.

NHP’s preliminary investigation revealed that a 2020 Mitsubishi Montero SUV was traveling southbound, but the wrong way on U.S. 95 south of Clark County Mile Marker 105, then for reasons unknown, the vehicle left the roadway and entered the deserted landscape east of U.S. 95 where it overturned.

The driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the car, NHP said. The vehicle then caught fire and became fully engulfed. The driver died from injuries sustained in the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.

NHP says the crash remains under investigation. The only thing we know about the driver at this time is that she was a woman. Her formal identity will come later from the Clark County Coroner’s office. This marks the Nevada Highway Patrol – Southern Command’s 19th fatal crash resulting in 20 fatalities for 2020.