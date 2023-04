LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A hit-and-run crash left a woman dead in the North Las Vegas Valley on Tuesday.

It happened at Cheyenne and Civic Center at 9:15 p.m.

The woman was believed to be in her twenties or thirties and was hit by a car as she was walking across the street.

Police said the driver left the scene of the crash.

As of 10:46 p.m. Cheyenne Avenue remained closed from Civic Center to Berg in both directions Tuesday evening.

No other details were released.