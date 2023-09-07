LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – North Las Vegas police are investigating a hit-and-run crash after a woman was found dead.

It happened in the area of East Cheyenne Avenue near Pecos Road on Thursday shortly before 8:30 p.m.

When officers arrived they found a woman in the roadway and determined that she had been struck by a vehicle and was suffering from life-threatening injuries.

The woman was pronounced deceased at the scene.

During the preliminary investigation, police determined that the woman was walking outside of a marked crosswalk and in the roadway when she was hit by an unknown vehicle that was driving eastbound on Cheyenne Avenue.

The vehicle then failed to remain at the scene and left in an unknown direction of travel.