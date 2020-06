LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police have taken a person into custody following a hit-and-run crash that left a woman dead in a parking lot east of the downtown area Tuesday morning.

According to Metro police, the crash in the 1700 block of E. Charleston Avenue and Bruce Street was reported around 4:18 a.m.

It is unclear, at this time, if the woman was struck in the parking lot or on Charleston Ave.

She was transported to University Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.