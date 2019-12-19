Woman killed in hit-and-run crash, police looking for driver

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police are looking for the driver that left that scene of a deadly crash Wednesday night on Pecos Road near Harmon Avenue.

According to police, a woman was crossing the Pecos, outside of a crosswalk, around 5 p.m. when she was struck by an older model silver or tan SUV. The driver of that vehicle did not stop at the scene. A second vehicle struck the woman as she lay in the street. That driver did stop and contact police.

The 57-year-old woman was transported to the Sunrise Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police are attempting to locate the driver who first struck the woman. The suspect’s vehicles is described as an older model, silver, tan or gold SUV that resembles an Explorer or Bronco. It would likely have front-end damage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro’s Collision Investigation Unit at (702) 828-4060. To remain anonymous, you can contact Crimestoppersofnv.com or call (702) 385-5555.