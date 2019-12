LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- A local chef is retiring after making her last, special delivery. Brenda Villatoro is a prior Acts of Kindness recipient for all the wonderful things she's done to support our local veterans and troops abroad during the holiday season.

Chef Brenda comes from a military family and felt horrible for the treatment of Vietnam vets when they came back home. Because of this, she started baking cookies 13 years ago to send abroad to lift our troops' spirits.